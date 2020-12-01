BNY Mellon Wealth Management Announces Dawn Guffey as Senior Director in Naples, FL

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has announced the appointment of Dawn Guffey to Senior Director, Wealth Management, where she is responsible for managing portfolios as well as providing strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth-families and their private foundations. Based in Naples, Dawn reports to Market President, Barry McKenzie.

Dawn joined BNY Mellon in 1984, and has since served in various investment management roles, including as a Chief Investment Officer in the Cash Investment Strategies Group, and most recently, as a Corporate Senior Information Risk Officer (CSIRO) and Privacy Steward for BNY Mellon Investment Management. Subsequent roles include Executive Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for BNY Mellon Cash Investment Strategies, Senior Portfolio Manager at Standish Mellon and Portfolio Manager and Trader for Mellon Bank in the Capital Markets Business.

"Dawn brings tremendous investment credentials from a 36-year career at BNY Mellon working with institutional investors and managing investment teams focused on money markets, securities lending, portfolio management and risk management," said McKenzie "Her deep relationships throughout the firm and institutional pedigree will be an enormous asset to our Naples office and support our Active Wealth approach to helping individuals and families reach their financial goals."

Dawn earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Managerial Economics from Carnegie-Mellon University. She is certified in risk and information systems control (CRISC) ISACA.

