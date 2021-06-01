BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints Barry Halpin as Regional Director in London

With more than 30 years' experience in the financial services industry, Barry has spent half of his career at BNY Mellon. Prior to this role, he was the Head of EMEA Service Directors within BNY Mellon Asset Servicing from 2019-2021 and, before that, Head of UK Service Directors since 2013.

"As we evaluate our global footprint, Europe continues to be a core market and Barry's appointment will strengthen our ability to deliver our Active Wealth framework and provide unparalleled client service," said Chuck Long, Head of International Wealth Management for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "Barry is a welcome addition with his previous BNY Mellon institutional experience, knowledge of the UK wealth market and future contributions as we expand our London staff to serve our growing base of family office clients."

"I am truly excited to join the established EMEA BNY Mellon Wealth Management team and lead and support the future growth plans and strategy for the region as we continue to build on the strong foundations that are in place today," said Halpin.

About BNY Mellon Wealth Management

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:

Ben Tanner

+1 212.635.8676

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

