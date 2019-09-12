BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints Eunice Kim as Regional President in Denver, CO

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Eunice Kim as Regional President in Denver, CO, effective August 20, 2019.

In this role, Eunice will oversee all aspects of the wealth management business in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region, including investments, advisory, financial planning and banking.

Eunice brings over 23 years of experience in the financial services industry and has extensive knowledge and experience in money management and private banking. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, she worked as a Senior Wealth Strategist at Northern Trust. Prior to Northern, she was a Senior Vice President at UBS and spent 18 years at JP Morgan Private Bank in New York and Denver, where she was a Senior Relationship Manager and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager.

For the last 12 years, Eunice has lived in Denver and is very active and well respected in the community. She is a board member of Colorado UpLift and The Women's Foundation of Colorado, where she chairs the investment committee, and she serves on the Legacy Planning Advisory Council for the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation and Fight Back Foundation. She earned her undergraduate degree from Smith College in Northampton, MA and received her MBA from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business.

Eunice will report directly to Jim Barnyak, Regional President, Seattle.

Contact: Michael Brady, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, 617-722-7263, Michael.Brady@bnymellon.com

