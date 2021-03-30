BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints John Ippolito as Regional President of Tri-State Region

John joins after 26 years at Northern Trust, where most recently he headed a greater New York team. Prior to that, he was the regional president of the San Diego office for nearly a decade, and prior to that was a portfolio manager.

"We have been working with wealthy families in the New York area, and their businesses and philanthropies, for over two centuries," said Catherine Keating, CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "We are delighted to welcome John as a leader and steward for our clients and teams as we look ahead in this new decade and beyond."

"I am eager to lead, and I am energized by the exceptional advisory talent, deep intellectual capital, and leading asset management solutions that I see at BNY Mellon Wealth Management," said John Ippolito, Regional President of Tri-State, BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "In my new role, I look forward to building on the great heritage of BNY Mellon in the Tri-State market."

John has embraced the arts and non-profit communities in New York and California. He currently serves as a member of the board of trustees for The Bruce Museum, an acclaimed regional arts and science museum in Greenwich, as well as actively participating in The Players, an historic arts club in NYC. In California, he served as a board member with the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, the La Jolla Playhouse Theatre and the San Diego Opera.

