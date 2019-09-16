BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints Scott M. Lillis as Regional President in Philadelphia, PA

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Scott M. Lillis as Regional President in Philadelphia, PA. Lillis reports directly to Andy Paterson, Regional President, Central Region, effective August 12, 2019.

In this role, Lillis will oversee all aspects of the wealth management business in the Philadelphia region, including investments, advisory, financial planning and banking.

Lillis brings 31 years of experience and the ability to build multidisciplined teams, which will benefit our clients and promote regional growth. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a Senior Wealth Advisor and Managing Director at Bessemer Trust, where he was responsible for developing brand awareness and acquiring new clients in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Delaware. Prior to his role at Bessemer Trust, he was a Market Manager and Managing Director at JPMorgan. Lillis also has held various leadership positions within the JPMorgan Private Bank.

Lillis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bucknell University and Masters in Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Contact: Michael Brady, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, 617-722-7263, Michael.Brady@bnymellon.com

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $257 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2019, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

