BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints Sinead Colton-Grant as Chief Investment Officer

Colton-Grant will succeed Leo Grohowski who retires at the end of the year; Chris Vella to lead Investor Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon [NYSE:BK] Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Sinead Colton-Grant as Chief Investment Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Colton-Grant will succeed Leo Grohowski who has decided to retire at the end of this year. Colton-Grant is based in New York and reports to Catherine Keating, Global Head of BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Grohowski has been CIO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management for 16 years and has over four decades of asset and wealth management industry experience. He played a pivotal role in shaping investment strategy and execution, and successfully guided clients through multiple business cycles.

With more than 25 years of investment experience, Colton-Grant is currently Head of Investor Solutions at BNY Mellon and previously was Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. She joined BNY Mellon in 2012 through Mellon Capital where during her tenure she served in a variety of senior investment roles. Prior to that, Colton-Grant held senior roles at BlackRock and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"We appreciate Leo's many contributions to our business, and celebrate the deep talent bench he has built," said Keating. "As a proven investment leader, Sinead is well-positioned to assume this role and we look forward to building on the Investment team's success."

As part of the transition, Chris Vella, Chief Investment Officer for Investor Solutions, will lead the Investor Solutions business. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vella spent 20 years at Northern Trust Asset Management, including as Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Manager Solutions overseeing investment strategy, manager selection and portfolio construction.

