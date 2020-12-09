BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints Vincent Hayes as Head of Global Family Office

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Vincent Hayes as Head of the Global Family Office segment. Vincent will join the Wealth Management leadership and will report to Catherine Keating, the CEO of Wealth Management.

Vincent brings two decades of financial services experience to the role. He joins BNY Mellon from the Family Office Exchange (FOX) where he served as Managing Director. His responsibilities spanned member and program development as well as advice to family offices. Prior to FOX, he served in the commodities and futures industry with experiences at R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the country's largest commodities firm, as well as at AGN Futures where he launched the firm's high net worth client business.

"BNY Mellon has served family offices for generations and we are delighted to have Vincent join us in this important client segment," said Catherine Keating, CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "Vincent brings strong knowledge of family offices as well as a deep appreciation for the practices that sustain family success over time."

An active participant in his local non-profit community, Vincent serves as a member of the board at Atlantic Impact, which increases academic, economic, and professional opportunities for underprivileged Detroit students. He holds further roles as Chair of the Economic Development & Jobs Subcommittee for the South Loop Advisory Council of Chicago, an active supporter and fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and a member of the United States Tennis Association.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has $265 billion in total client assets, as of Sept. 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

