BNY Mellon Wealth Management Expands Boston Office with Two Senior Wealth Managers

"Justin and Chris have deep experience serving the complex investment and wealth management needs of ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Abramo. "Their expertise will be instrumental in supporting our Boston clients as they protect and grow their wealth through life transitions and liquidity events for family businesses as part of the delivery of our Active Wealth framework."

Justin has more than 15 years of experience in financial services and joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Bank of America Private Bank, where he served as a portfolio manager, vice president. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager, vice president at U.S. Trust. Justin also held roles at Pershing, a BNY Mellon company, and Lenox Advisors. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Lafayette College. Justin is an active member of his community and currently serves as a youth mentor at Orlo Elementary School.

Chris joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Citi, where he most recently worked as an ultra-high-net-worth investment counselor. He prepared and presented ultra-high-net-worth clients with proposals, reviews, plans and strategies to support their investment needs. Chris also served as an ultra-high-net-worth investment analyst at Citi. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Navy for six years as a nuclear technician. Chris earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wesleyan University and is also a CFA® charterholder. He volunteers with various organizations in his community as a mentor including Summer Search Boston, Read to a Child and Year Up, which ensures young adults have equitable access to economic opportunity, education and justice.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $28.7bn as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management