BNY Mellon Wealth Management Expands Denver Office with Three New Hires

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management expands its Denver office with three new additions including Marie Dawson as senior fiduciary specialist, Steve Starzec as client strategist and Matt McConaty as associate client strategist. They all report to Eunice Kim, Colorado market president.

"The Rocky Mountain region is a strategically important growth market to the BNY Mellon Wealth Management business and is continuing to attract a variety of wealthy families from across the country particularly in light of the pandemic as many Americans reevaluate their living arrangements and are moving to cities like Denver," said Kim. "Marie, Steve and Matt each bring professional fiduciary, wealth planning and investment expertise which complement our Active Wealth framework in helping existing and new clients preserve and grow their wealth."

Marie will manage client relationships, exercise fiduciary discretion, pursue new business opportunities and enhance and expand the firm's relationship with the trust and estate planning community.

Steve will advise high net worth individuals, families, and organizations by providing wealth advisory and planning services, including solutions that bridge business and personal goals, private banking, investment management, financial planning, and trust administration.

Matt will be responsible for business development as well as providing financial counsel to high net worth individuals and organizations in the Denver metro community.

Marie Dawson has 25 plus years of experience, including two years at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, having most recently served in the Las Vegas office as Senior Wealth Manager - Fiduciary Specialist. Previously, she served as a Senior Vice President, Client Advisor at Whittier Trust and as Director, Trusts and Estate Settlement Services, BMO Harris Bank, N.A. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas, Lawrence. With this new role, Marie returns to Denver, where she resided from 1999-2006. She serves as a volunteer for the American Heart Association and is a member of the Denver Trust Officers Association.

Steve Starzec brings over 30 years to his new role. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, he held various leadership roles including the Boulder Regional Manager at MidFirst Private Wealth Management and the Western Rockies Market Leader at Bank of the West Wealth Management. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Doane University and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado – Denver. He is an active member of his community and serves as a member of the Children's Hospital Legacy Planning Advisor Council. He also volunteers as a youth football coach.

Matt McConaty joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management with 13 years of financial services experience. He joins from Heartland Financial USA, Inc. where he served as a Portfolio Manager. Matt also previously worked at W.G. Nielsen investment bank and UBS Wealth Management. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. In his community, Matt is involved with the Rocky Mountain MS Center and WorldDenver, which works to promote a greater understanding of world affairs and cultures throughout Denver.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

