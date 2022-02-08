BNY Mellon Wealth Management Expands Seattle Office with Two New Hires

"Seattle is a prime growth market for adding new talent to our private banking franchise with thriving tech companies and a healthy housing market," said Lutz. "Ben and Patrick bring impressive credentials to support our efforts to further grow and provide a full team of Wealth Management professionals to support the diverse needs of our Seattle and Puget Sound region clients as we work to deliver our Active Wealth framework."

Patrick will work with new and existing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to develop and implement a strategic plan for managing credit and treasury management solutions.

Ben will provide comprehensive wealth management advice, including managing portfolios and providing strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Patrick brings 20 years of financial services experience to his role and joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Wells Fargo Private Bank, where he served as a senior private banker. Prior to that, Ben held roles at KeyBank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Portland. Ben is an active member of his community and currently serves as a mentor at The First Tee of Greater Seattle, which helps kids build character through the game of golf.

Ben has 15 years of wealth management experience. Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, he was a vice president at Tiedemann Advisors. Prior to that, Ben held a variety of roles at Laird Norton Wealth Management, City of Seattle and Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. He earned Bachelor of Arts from California State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington. Ben is active in his community and is a member of the investment advisory committee for Gage Academy of Art, which aims to educate, enrich and transform the community through visual arts.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $321 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $31.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

