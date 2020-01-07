BNY Mellon Wealth Management Has Named Stacie B. Kuhlman as Midwest Regional President in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Stacie B. Kuhlman as Midwest Regional President, based in Chicago, IL. Kuhlman is responsible for generating new business and increasing the visibility of our brand within the market, reporting directly to President of Central Region Andrew Paterson. She began in the role on September 30, 2019.

"Stacie has a strong network and a great reputation in this market," said Paterson. "She's an incredible resource for high net worth individuals, families and foundations, and we're excited to have her leading our wealth management team in Chicago."

Stacie has been advising wealthy families and business owners for 25 years. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Stacie served as a managing director at J.P. Morgan's Private Bank. In that role, she created and ran J.P. Morgan's technology entrepreneur and executive practice for the Central Region. Before that, she was a senior vice president and division manager for J.P. Morgan Chase Middle Market Commercial Bank.

Stacie earned her B.A. from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. She and her husband have three children and live in the Chicagoland area. She is active in her community, serving on the Children's Service Board of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. In 2014, Stacie was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors, and has also been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Chicago Magazine.

Contact: Michael Brady, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, 617-722-7263, Michael.Brady@bnymellon.com

