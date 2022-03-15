BNY Mellon Wealth Management is Accepting Applications for Grants to Benefit Canonsburg Youth

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management is accepting applications for grants from the Ernest Q. Johnson Trust. The fund was established in 1970 to support organizations providing for Canonsburg-area youth, and distributes income to charitable, religious or educational organizations. The Ernest Q. Johnson Trust is administered by BNY Mellon Wealth Management and honors the memory of Ernest Q. Johnson's parents, John G. and Annie K. M. Johnson.

To apply for a grant, organizations must provide:

A proposal in letter form requesting funds for a specific dollar amount for a special project or for general support

Their most recent financial statement

Their IRS 501(c)3 tax determination letter

Applications submitted by organizations must be postmarked by April 15, 2022. BNY Mellon Wealth Management will announce the recipients in May and also make disbursements in May.

Proposals should be mailed to:

Ernest Q. Johnson Trust

Attn: Laurie A. Moritz

BNY Mellon

500 Grant Street – Suite 3825

Pittsburgh, PA 15258-0001

