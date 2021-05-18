BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Chad Van Den Top Senior Client Strategist in Boston

Chad joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Northern Trust where he was a Wealth Strategist in San Francisco, focused on providing wealth structuring advice to the firm's ultra-high-net-worth Silicon Valley clients and prospects. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Chad was a Trust & Estate Specialist with Merrill Lynch's trust company. In those roles, and in his current role, Chad draws upon his nearly ten years of experience as an attorney focused on transactions, tax and wealth transfer planning.

"Chad brings his deep experience serving Silicon Valley's wealth creators and their families to BNY Mellon in New England," said Graham. "His extensive knowledge of trust strategies and his experience delivering fiduciary solutions will support the delivery and execution of our Active Wealth program to clients and prospects."

Chad earned his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law, his LL.M. in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor's degree in Horticulture from Iowa State University.

Chad is an active member of the community. During his time in San Francisco, he drew upon his horticulture and investment background while serving as Investment Committee Chair of the San Francisco Botanical Garden and his passion around golf to support The First Tee, an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens. He looks forward to bringing his interests to similar causes in the New England area.

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

