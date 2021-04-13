BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Dora Present Lewin Senior Client Strategist in Miami

Dora brings three decades of financial experience to this role. She joins BNY Mellon from Wells Fargo Private Bank where she served as the Regional Banking head for New England and worked with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions to provide comprehensive planning and private banking. Before joining Wells Fargo Private Bank, she led a private banking team at U.S. Trust/Bank of America. After the acquisition of Merrill Lynch, she joined the inaugural Enterprise Client Coverage team and helped integrate the full workplace benefit, financial wellness, and wealth management platforms to drive synergies across the firm. She also held risk management roles at FleetBoston (formerly BankBoston) and served as a Senior Financial Analyst at the Federal Reserve.

"Dora's financial services background spans an impressive three-decade career. Her focus on private banking, investment and asset management, corporate solutions, as well as credit and risk management are invaluable to our most sophisticated clients," said Kaplan. "Her past experience working with wealthy individuals, families and institutions problem solving and driving change will complement our Active Wealth approach with many of our existing key Miami clients, as well as new families relocating to the area."

Dora earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Economics from Boston University and a Master of Economics from Northeastern University. Having grown up in both Miami and New York, Dora is entrenched in not only the LATINX community, but also the medical, arts and cultural communities of both the Northeast and Southern Florida where she has served in advocacy and leadership roles for over two decades. Dora currently serves on the board of the Pediatric IBD Consortium and is a member of the Newton Wellesley Hospital Substance Abuse Counsel.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $286 billion in total client assets, as of Dec. 31, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of Dec. 31, 2020 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of December 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

