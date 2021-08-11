BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Joe Swiderski as Senior Director, Wealth Manager in Cleveland

Joe joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Huntington National Bank, where he most recently served as Senior Portfolio Manager and previously held the position of Senior Client Advisor. Prior to joining Huntington National Bank, he was a Private Banker at Key Private Bank and a Financial Analyst at McDonald Financial Group, a division of Key Bank.

"Joe has nearly two decades of experience working with individuals, families and foundations to help them build their wealth and achieve their long-term goals," said Ulle. "We are proud to add Joe to our Cleveland team. His extensive wealth management experience combined with his ability to create strong relationships within the community will support our Active Wealth framework with clients and prospects."

Joe earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Louisville. He is a CFA® charterholder and a CFP® professional.

He is an active member of his community and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Cleveland, which provides more than 150 services to individuals throughout the eight counties in the Diocese of Cleveland. He is also a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland and the Estate Planning Council of Cleveland.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A business unit of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $31.6B in AUM/AUA as of June 30, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com . Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

