BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Audrianna Sibiski as Senior Client Strategist in Menlo Park, CA

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Audrianna Sibiski as Senior Client Strategist, based in Menlo Park, CA. She will work with high-net-worth individuals, business owners, founders and corporate executives, leveraging the full resources of BNY Mellon, to advise them on their wealth strategy and planning needs. Audrianna reports directly to Northern California Regional President Thomas Fickinger.

Audrianna joins BNY Mellon from Bank of America Private Bank where she served as Vice President, Private Client Advisor. Prior to Bank of America, she advised U.S.-based businesses on global expansion at both Blick Rothenberg as an International Business Development Manager, and with London & Partners as a Territory Associate. Earlier in her career, she worked at IPC Systems, Inc. in London, guiding financial services companies on the installation of network communications platforms throughout Europe.

"Audrey brings substantial global business and financial services experience to this role, which is aligned with our Active Wealth management approach to ensure clients' long-term financial growth," said Fickinger. "She has a proven track record in working with successful families and founders, and is an important addition to our team."

Audrianna earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from St. Mary's University in Twickenham, England. She also received a post-graduation certificate in International Business Practice from Naresuan University in Northern Thailand. She is a FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 license holder.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

