BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Carolina Montiel as Regional Director, Team Leader, in Atlanta, GA

Carolina brings nearly 30 years of investment experience in capital markets and wealth management to her role, including four years with BNY Mellon Wealth Management, having most recently served as Managing Director and Family Wealth Investment Advisor. Previously, she was employed as Head of Investment Strategy with EFG Capital International Corp where she created and led their investment advisory practice for individuals and families in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. Prior to EFG, she was Head of the Investment Strategy Group at HSBC Private Bank Miami with coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean. She began her career in Caracas, Venezuela as an emerging markets fixed income trader with J.P. Morgan Chase and later became president for their local brokerage and commercial banking operations.

"Carolina is uniquely qualified and positioned for her role, bringing an impressive CV and utilizing her extensive domestic and international experience to fully leverage our global resources, capabilities and insights," said Dawkins. "Her comprehensive expertise and relationships across our business will enhance the delivery and execution of our Active Wealth management approach to help clients successfully achieve their long-term financial, personal/family and charitable aspirations."

Carolina earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Urban Planning from Universidad Simon Bolivar, and a Master's in Business Administration from IESA - Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administracion - in Caracas, Venezuela. She is a member of IESA Alumni and the Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA), serving as co-chair to the Wealth Management Committee, and member of the Women's Leadership Committee. Carolina currently serves on BNY Mellon's Solutions Strategy Committee and the Southeast Region Investment Implementation Council.

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $286 billion in total client assets, as of Dec. 31, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of Dec. 31, 2020 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of December 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

