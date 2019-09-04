BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Chris Roy as Senior Client Strategist in Boston, MA

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Chris Roy as a Senior Client Strategist in Boston, MA. As of July 8, 2019, Chris is responsible for delivering custom, curated, holistic financial and investment strategies to clients, and will report directly to President, New England Vicary Graham.

"As a 26-year veteran of leading wealth and asset management firms in Boston, San Francisco and New York, Chris has extensive experience working with families, foundations, endowments, private equity and venture capital investors, and the technology entrepreneurs they help finance," said Graham. "We are excited to have him in this role and look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand BNY Mellon's client base in New England."

Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Chris served as a Managing Director at Boston Private, where he delivered integrated investment advisory and banking services to families, foundations and endowments across the U.S. Prior to that, he led the Client Advisory Group at Windrose Advisors, advising endowments, foundations and families in the $50 million and over market segment, with a heavy focus on private investing and private investors.

From 1994-2006, Chris held investment, business development and leadership positions with incumbent and disruptor fintech organizations in quantitative asset management, digital equity research, trading analytics, digital family office and private client, and tech advisory. Being appointed Co-CEO of the Silicon Valley early-stage fintech firm AboveTrade and leading business development efforts for PE-backed Silicon Valley fintech leader myCFO provided Chris a deep understanding of what it means to lead, build and invest in innovative businesses.

Chris earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bowdoin College, where he was elected captain of the nationally ranked, Division III men's lacrosse team. He's a graduate of the Roxbury Latin and Dexter-Southfield schools, where he currently serves as a Trustee, Co-Chairs the Investment Committee, and serves on the Finance Committee. He is a member of the Northeast Regional Advisory Board for Team-Impact, a national non-profit for children facing serious and chronic illnesses, has served as a youth lacrosse and hockey coach, and is a member of the PTA in Lexington, MA, where he resides with his family.

Contact: Michael Brady, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, 617-722-7263, Michael.Brady@bnymellon.com

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $257 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2019, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

