BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Christine Calderon as Client Strategist in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Christine Calderon as a Client Strategist in Chicago. Reporting directly to Chicago Regional President Stacie Kuhlman, Christine will be responsible for all aspects of Wealth Management product, service, and sales delivery.

Christine joins BNY Mellon with more than 20 years of experience advising wealthy individuals and families on strategies to preserve, grow, and transfer wealth to future generations. In this role she will work with high-net-worth clients, leveraging BNY Mellon's Active Wealth framework to help them achieve their long-term financial objectives. Previously, Christine was Executive Director, Banker at J.P. Morgan, where she advised on all aspects of personal wealth, including banking, lending, investment management, estate, tax, and charitable planning. She began her tenure at J.P. Morgan as a Senior Investment Associate.

"Throughout her career, Christine has demonstrated her passion for delivering holistic and customized wealth management advice," said Kuhlman. "Her proven record in building strong relationships will serve her well in this role, as she works with clients to develop comprehensive investment plans that fully consider their personal and professional goals."

Christine earned a Bachelor's degree in business from Trinity Christian College. She is a Series 7 and Series 66 Securities license holder.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

