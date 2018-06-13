BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Chuck Long As A Regional President Of Los Angeles

Before being named Regional President in Los Angeles, Long was Head of Greater China working out of Hong Kong in International Wealth Management. Long held other leadership positions in Sales Management and distribution but started his career at BNY Mellon as a Senior Wealth Director in Ohio. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he was a principal and owner of an RIA in Cleveland, Ohio and started his career in a management training program in Florida.

Long has an undergraduate degree in Psychology from St. Lawrence University and an M.B.A. in Marketing and Financial Institutions from Nova Southeastern University as well as a Masters in Real Estate from Georgetown University.

Contact: Lucy Muscarella, Elevate Communications, 617-312-6411, lmuscarella@elevatecom.com

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon Wealth Management is a leading wealth manager. In 2017, it was ranked as a Top 10 U.S. Wealth Manager by Barron's. It was also awarded Best Private Bank for Customer Service in the U.S. by Financial Times publications Professional Wealth Management and The Banker. The firm has more than two centuries of experience in providing services to clients who today include financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $246 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2018, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

