BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Daniel Gebhart Regional Director, Head of Portfolio Management in New England

Daniel joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 2000 from the firm's Pittsburgh office where he held a variety of roles. This included Senior Wealth Manager, before relocating to Boston in 2010 for his most recent position as Senior Director of Portfolio Management in New England where he led one of the largest teams in Boston.

"Daniel is a seasoned wealth management leader, who has managed and inspired successful, high-performing teams during the last decade in his previous role," said Graham. "We are proud to promote him in supporting and growing our New England business. His experience and expertise will enhance the delivery of our Active Wealth framework to help clients achieve their long term personal and financial goals."

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Daniel held positions at PNC and Morgan Stanley. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Denison University.

