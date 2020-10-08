BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Edward Mora as Regional President in Orange County, CA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Edward Mora as a Regional President in Orange County, CA. Ed will be responsible for leading all aspects of the wealth management business in Orange and San Diego counties, including advisory, investments, fiduciary, private banking, and marketing. He is based in Newport Beach, CA and reports directly to West Markets President Rob Kricena.

Ed joins BNY Mellon with more than 27 years of wealth management experience. Most recently, Ed worked for Bank of the West | BNP Paribas Wealth Management as Senior Vice President and Head of the Southern California Region. Prior to Bank of the West | BNP Paribas, Ed was an executive with Union Bank Private Bank, where he founded and led the wealth planning division across three states.

"Ed brings to this role his deep experience in leading multiple teams of wealth advisors, focused on serving successful families, private business owners, and real estate investors," said Kricena. "His leadership will be essential in supporting our teams' Active Wealth approach as they advise our clients in building, managing, and sustaining wealth across generations and market cycles."

With strong ties to the Orange County community, Ed currently serves on several non-profit boards, including Project Access and UCI Center for Investment and Wealth Management, and previously served on the board of directors of UCP of Orange County. He is also a mentor for undergraduate business students at California State University, Long Beach.

Ed earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from California State University, Long Beach and a Master of Business Administration Degree in Financial Decision Systems from Loyola Marymount University. Ed holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation, as well as Series 7, 66, and 24 securities licenses.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

