BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Greg Teegen as Senior Client Strategist in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Greg Teegen as Senior Client Strategist, based in Chicago, IL and covering the Midwest. He will work with our ultra-high-net-worth clients, including business owners, corporate executives, private equity fund principals, family offices, and foundations and endowments on their wealth strategy and planning. Greg reports directly to Andy Paterson, Central Region President.

Greg brings over 25 years of financial services experience to this role. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Greg was an Executive Director in the J.P. Morgan Private Bank where he worked with ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, and foundations, advising them on all aspects of their multi-generational wealth. Before his role in the Private Bank, he held a variety of leadership positions in the Chase Commercial Bank, providing credit, treasury management, capital markets, and corporate finance advisory solutions for mid-sized companies.

"Greg's experience working with high-net-worth individuals and families to build comprehensive wealth management strategies directly aligns with our BNY Mellon Active Wealth approach to preserve, grow, and transfer investors' wealth to future generations," said Paterson.

Greg earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. In his community, he is a board member for both HFS Chicago Scholars and Ladder Up.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

