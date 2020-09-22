BNY Mellon Wealth Management names Heidi Simpson-Sandoval as Institutional Senior Client Strategist in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Heidi Simpson-Sandoval as Institutional Senior Client Strategist, based in Los Angeles. She reports directly to Los Angeles Regional President, Steve Kutz.

In this role, Heidi will serve West Coast institutional investors – such as endowments, foundations, non-profit institutions, retirement plans, private wealth, and family offices – seeking Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) and investment advisory services. Leveraging the BNY Mellon Investor Solutions capability, Heidi will deliver comprehensive financial solutions, including investment management and consulting, asset allocation, manager research and selection, custody, and customized reporting and analytics expertise, to support clients' investment management objectives and financial goals.

With over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Heidi returns to BNY Mellon after spending four years at Northern Trust as Senior Vice President, Regional Director. There, she was responsible for OCIO sales to non-profit organizations and pension plans in the West Region. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Heidi held the roles of Managing Director, Enterprise Retirement Strategy and Managing Director, Insurance/Investment/Nonprofit and Healthcare with BNY Mellon. She previously worked with Mellon Financial Corporation and Dreyfus Corporation.

"Heidi is a respected senior leader and a trusted financial services professional," said Kutz. "Her experience in supporting the complex needs of institutional investors is a direct complement to BNY Mellon Investor Solutions capabilities."

Heidi earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management/Finance from Brigham Young University. She is a FINRA Series 7 and 63 license holder. In her community, she is a member of the sponsorship and operations committees for the Pasadena Literary Alliance and is a professional member of Los Altos Auxiliary. Heidi previously served on the board of directors for the Los Angeles Master Chorale; was a member of Townhall Los Angeles, La Canada Junior Women's Group, Catholic School Charities; and held various advisory and chair positions with the National Charity League.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

