BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Jeremy Gonsalves as National Director of Portfolio Management

Jeremy joined BNY Mellon in 1992 and most recently served as a Managing Director for Portfolio Management for the New England Region where he led the investment implementation for multiple teams. He also directly managed multiple client relationships. Prior to joining the wealth management business, he held roles in mutual fund accounting, finance and the portfolio management group within BNY Mellon's mortgage division.

"We are proud to add Jeremy to our investment team with his 25 years of financial service experience overseeing investment implementation, managing high-performing teams and supporting the growth of our wealth management business," said Grohowski. "His notable investment credentials and previous leadership experience will support the delivery and execution of our Active Wealth framework with our investment teams and clients."

Jeremy earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management Information Systems and a Master of Science in Finance from Boston College. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute. He currently serves on the investment and fiduciary committees for the Pine Street Inn, which partners with homeless individuals in Boston to help them move from the streets and shelters to a home.

