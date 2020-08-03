BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Julie Alcala as Senior Wealth Strategist in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Julie Alcala as Senior Wealth Strategist, based in Chicago, IL. She will work with high-net-worth individuals, family offices, business owners, executives, and foundations and endowments on their wealth strategy and planning. Julie reports directly to Chicago Regional President, Stacie Kuhlman.

Julie brings over 20 years of financial services experience to this role. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Julie spent ten years at William Blair as Director of Wealth Planning. Before that, she was a vice president in the Family Wealth Management Group at Credit Suisse. Earlier in her career, she worked in public accounting at RSM, Deloitte, and Arthur Andersen & Co., serving high-net-worth individuals.

"Julie's strong network and deep understanding of the Chicago market will support our team in growing relationships and enhancing our offering to clients," Kuhlman said. "These strengths, coupled with her wealth management experience, make her an indispensable resource for our clients and the Chicago team."

With both CFP® and Certified Public Accountant designations, Julie is viewed as an industry thought leader on a broad range of wealth planning topics. Julie earned a B.S. in accounting from Indiana University.

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

