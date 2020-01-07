BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Kent C. Moegerle as Regional Head of Client Strategy in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Kent C. Moegerle as Regional Head of Client Strategy in Atlanta, GA. Moegerle will be responsible for ensuring that the South Eastern region maintains a superior level of client service, reporting directly to Regional President Chris Hohlstein. He started in the role on December 9, 2019.

"Kent brings terrific leadership experience and skills to the organization," said Hohlstein. "He's going to be instrumental in helping us continue to grow our partnerships among wealth managers, fiduciaries and bankers across the South Eastern region. We're excited to have him on the team."

Kent has 26 years of experience in financial services. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Kent served as a Private Wealth Management Division Executive at SunTrust, where he was responsible for driving revenue growth and development of key corporate and market initiatives. From 2011 to 2016, he was a Managing Director at SunTrust, responsible for restructuring and growing the Nashville market, where he implemented new leadership strategies to improve and sustain team performance.

Kent earned his bachelor's in finance from the University of Central Florida. He is also a Certified Financial Planner. A resident of Atlanta, he is active in his community, participating in the Woodruff Arts Center, the United Way, the Nashville Sports Council, Ruth Eckerd Hall and Buckhead Church.

