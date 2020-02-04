BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Kyle Manley as Senior Client Strategist in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Kyle Manley as a Senior Client Strategist in Dallas, TX. Manley will be responsible for leading key business development initiatives across the region for business owners, family offices and tax-exempt organizations, reporting directly to Regional President Todd Carlton. He began in the role on December 2, 2019.

"With over a decade of working with families and foundations as a trusted advisor, Kyle knows how to create and implement comprehensive solutions around investing, philanthropy and fiduciary advice," said Carlton. "We're excited to have him join our team and know he'll excel at executing on our approach to active wealth management."

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Kyle served as a Senior Vice President at Tiedemann Advisors. He was also a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. He earned a B.S. in Mathematics from Mississippi College, an M.A. in Mathematics from the University of Alabama, and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business.

He is active in his community, currently serving on the advisory board for On the Road Lending, a social enterprise that provides affordable, reliable transportation to low-income families. Hs is also the chairman of the Cotton Bowl Council, and helps to organize an annual youth clinic hosted by the Cotton Bowl each summer. Kyle is also actively involved in supporting the Park Cities Presbyterian Church, where he is a deacon. He and his wife Megan have four children and reside in Dallas.

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $266 billion in total client assets, as of Dec. 31, 2019, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $37.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

