BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Larry Tekler as Senior Director, Team Leader in Newport Beach, CA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Larry Tekler as Senior Director, Team Leader in Newport Beach, CA. Larry leads a talented group of Wealth Managers and Associates to deliver a broad and holistic set of wealth management solutions to business owners, families, family offices, and other clients with complex financial needs in the Newport Beach market. Larry reports directly to West Regional President Rob Kricena.

Larry joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from a personal family office he founded, focused on private investments in individual real estate transactions and partnership investments. Prior to that, Larry served as Managing Director, Head of Investments for the Western Region of The Citi Private Bank. He was also Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director with Wells Fargo Family Wealth.

"With 30 years of industry experience working with ultra-high-net-worth clients and leading teams, Larry brings a unique understanding of the issues and concerns that our clients are facing today," said Kricena. "His deep knowledge and sophistication in delivering Wealth Management solutions will support our Active Wealth framework to meet clients' long-term financial aspirations."

Larry has a MBA degree in Finance from University of California, Irvine and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Finance from San Diego State University. He also completed executive education programs with the London School of Economics and Harvard Business School.

In his community, Larry serves as a volunteer for The First Tee Orange County and has served as co-chair and member of the Orange County Tax Oversight Committee.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

