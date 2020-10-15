BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Michael Dawkins as Market President in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Michael Dawkins as Market President in Atlanta, GA. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of the Wealth Management business in the Atlanta market, including advisory, investments, fiduciary, private banking and marketing. Mike will be based in Atlanta and will report directly to Southeast Regional President Kent Moegerle.

Mike brings nearly 30 years of fiduciary and investment wealth management experience to this role, including 10 years with BNY Mellon Wealth Management, having most recently served as Senior Director and Team Leader. Previously, he was employed as a Senior Portfolio Manager with BlackRock and Merrill Lynch Private Investors leading their Atlanta market practice, along with specializing in high-net-worth clients and institutions. He began his career as a Portfolio Manager with Barnett Banks Trust Company after successfully completing their Management Associate Program and coordinating their employee political action committee campaign efforts.

"Mike brings an impressive CV to his role, including a solid background in active discretionary management of high-net-worth private client and institutional assets," said Moegerle. "His deep understanding and relationships across our business will be instrumental in supporting our Active Wealth management approach to help our clients achieve long-term financial success."

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Florida State University. He is a CFA Charterholder, CFP® professional, and a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Atlanta (formerly The Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals). He is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Elizabeth Baptist Church. He actively volunteers with the Atlanta Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc. and has volunteered with Literacy Action and on multiple Habitat for Humanity builds. He previously served as Southeast Region Chair of the BNY Mellon Wealth Management Diversity and Inclusion Council, Southeast Region Co-Chair of the BNY Wealth Management Mentoring Program, and has been a member of the Shepherd Center Advisory Board.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

