BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Michael M. Rubenstein as Wealth Director in Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Michael Rubenstein as Wealth Director in Naples, FL. Rubenstein will report to Regional President of West Coast Florida, Lisa Simington, CFP. Rubenstein will focus on advising clients on all aspects of their financial goals and creating strategies to help achieve them in our fast-growing Naples office.

"Michael has deep expertise in trusts and estates planning as well as estate settlement. He will use this knowledge to assist our new clients with proper planning around their investments and overall estate. Having grown up in Southwest Florida, he will also play an essential role in our strategic growth initiatives and we are very excited for him to join the team," stated Simington.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Rubenstein was a Tax Associate Attorney at Akerman, LLP where he focused on estate planning, probate administration, asset protection, and wealth preservation planning. Prior to that role, Rubenstein was a Trust and Estate Settlement Officer at SunTrust Bank Private Wealth Management in Fort Lauderdale. In this role, Rubenstein handled all areas of trust and estate settlement and administration for all of South and Southwest Florida.

Rubenstein received a Bachelor of Science (BS), Cum Laude at Vanderbilt University, a Juris Doctor (J.D.) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Miami and is currently attending the Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation program at Villanova University's Charles Widger School of Law. He is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA).

Contact: Lucy Muscarella, Elevate Communications, 617-312-6411, lmuscarella@elevatecom.com

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT



BNY Mellon Wealth Management is a leading wealth manager. In 2017, it was ranked as a Top 10 U.S. Wealth Manager by Barron's. It was also awarded Best Private Bank for Customer Service in the U.S. by Financial Times publications Professional Wealth Management and The Banker. The firm has more than two centuries of experience in providing services to clients who today include financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2018, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON



BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE : BK ). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

