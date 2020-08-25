BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Nakia Maddox-Eubanks as a Senior Wealth Manager in Boston, MA

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Nakia Maddox-Eubanks as a Senior Wealth Manager, responsible for advising high-net-worth clients and family offices. Based in Boston, Nakia reports directly to Senior Director, Dan Gebhart.

Nakia brings over 20 years of private wealth management experience to this role, most recently as a Portfolio Strategist with Bainco Investors. Previously, she was Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager for CIBC Private Wealth Management and Assistant Portfolio Manager with the Sustainability Group of Loring, Wolcott & Coolidge. Nakia also served in various roles with institutional investment management companies, including Wellington Management Company, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and Standish, Ayer & Wood.

"Nakia is well versed in developing customized wealth management strategies and tax-efficient estate plans for individuals, families, and foundations and endowments," said Gebhart. "We believe her investment management experience and focus on responsible sustainable investing will support our active wealth approach to help clients achieve long-term financial success."

Nakia received a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and a Master of Business Administration degree from Bentley University. In her community, she provides board and advisory support to Jumpstart, and lends her investment experience as a member of the investment committee for YouthBuild. In addition, Nakia is an active member of the Boston Women's Leadership Council.

