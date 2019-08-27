BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Patrick M. Mercier as Client Strategist in Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Patrick M. Mercier as a Client Strategist in Pittsburgh, PA. As of August 19, Mercier is responsible for sourcing high net worth prospects and growing our relationships with critical centers of influence in the region, reporting directly to Managing Director of Business Development Garrett Alton.

"We're excited to have Patrick join us here in the Pittsburgh office," said Alton. "He has the experience necessary to help us better connect with prospective clients and grow our business in this market."

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Mercier was the founder and CEO of Tucker Auto-Mation Holdings USA, and served as the CEO of B.E.A., Inc. In 2000, he was named an Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year" in the High Technology field. During his tenure at B.E.A., Inc., the company was ranked #280 on INC Magazine's list of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S.

Mercier studied Business and Engineering at the University Cahtolique de Louvain in Belgium.

Contact: Michael Brady, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, 617-722-7263, Michael.Brady@bnymellon.com

