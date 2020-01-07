BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Raymond J. Janvier as Senior Client Strategist in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Raymond J. Janvier as a Senior Client Strategist in Washington, D.C. Janvier will be responsible for acquiring and advising high net worth and family office clients, reporting directly to Managing Director Garrett Alton. He started in the role on December 18, 2019.

"We're excited to have Raymond join the team," said Alton. "He has a strong reputation in this market, and his extensive knowledge of what high net worth individuals, families and foundations need is sure to help us further develop our business in the District of Columbia."

Raymond has more than 14 years of experience in financial services. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, he served as a Private Client Advisor and Senior Vice President at Bank of America Private Bank, where he was responsible for the acquisition of new clients. He provided comprehensive, customized financial strategies to non-profit institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals, their families and related interests.

Raymond earned his JD from Western Michigan University's Cooley Law School with a concentration in international law. He is a member of the Maryland State bar and currently serves as an adjunct professor in the economics department of Howard Community College.

Contact: Michael Brady, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, 617-722-7263, Michael.Brady@bnymellon.com

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $259 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2019, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

