BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Rick Calero as Head of Lending and Deposits

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Rick Calero as Head of Lending and Deposits. As the leader of BNY Mellon Wealth's banking business, Rick will be responsible for creating a strategy that will facilitate growth in what is a critical component of the firm's overall client offering. He started in the role on September 23, reporting to CEO Catherine Keating.

"Managing both sides of the balance sheet is a key part of any wealth strategy. Rick has the experience to develop new ways to serve and advise our clients," said Keating.

Rick is an accomplished senior executive with more than 20 years of experience in strategic business planning, banking and lending. Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, he spent six years at TIAA, where he was Senior Managing Director within Institutional Financial Services and President and CEO of TIAA-CREF Trust Company, FSB. Prior to that, he served in a variety of senior executive roles at Umpqua Financial Holdings, Citigroup and Regions Financial.

"I'm truly excited to join such an amazing team of professionals," said Calero. "BNY Mellon is a storied firm with a world-class offering."

Rick earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Fordham University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business. Rick is a Fellow of the Aspen Institute's Finance Leaders Fellowship and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. He also sits on the board of the Bank Administration Institute and is a U.S. Army Veteran.

Contact: Michael Brady, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, 617-722-7263, Michael.Brady@bnymellon.com

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations.It has $257 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2019, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

