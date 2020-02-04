BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sarah R. Williamson as Senior Wealth Strategist in Denver, CO

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Sarah R. Williamson as a Senior Wealth Strategist in Denver, CO. Williamson will be responsible for providing expert advice to high net worth clients and prospects on key wealth planning areas, including estate planning, investment management, family law and trusts. She reports directly to Regional President Eunice H. Kim and started in the role on January 10, 2020.

"Sarah has deep roots in Denver," said Kim. "Her experience in this region gives her valuable experience in supporting HNW and UHNW families with issues spanning investing, borrowing, spending, managing taxes and protecting an individual's wealth. We're excited to have her on the team."

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Williamson served as a Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Northern Trust. In her role, she managed the wealth management needs of over 30 families and provided advisory services to an additional 25 families within the Denver office. Before that, she served as an advisor at UBS and a banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

She earned both her B.S. in Business Administration and MBA from the University of Denver. She is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) and a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor. She is currently a board member for College Invest, and has previously served on the board of the Mile High Chapter of the American Red Cross and the professional advisory committee of the Denver Foundation.

