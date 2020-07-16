BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sinead Colton Grant as Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Sinead Colton Grant as Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities. In this newly created role within the Investments Group, she will report directly to BNY Mellon Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Leo Grohowski and will oversee the Large Cap U.S. Equity, Equity Trading, and Capital Markets Advisory groups.

Sinead joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Mellon Investments Corporation ("Mellon"), a BNY Mellon investment firm where she has worked since 2012. Most recently, she had been the Head of Global Investment and Product Strategy for Mellon, with responsibility for driving the firm's global product roadmap and design, as well as setting the strategic direction for a global team of investment strategists.

Prior to joining Mellon, Sinead served as Managing Director of Investment Strategy on the Multi-Asset Client Solutions team at BlackRock and Barclays Global Investors. Before that she was a founding partner and Head of Portfolio Management at Lee Overlay Partners—an investment boutique focused on active currency management—and was an active currency portfolio manager for several years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in London.

"Sinead's expertise with multi-asset solutions and setting global product strategy will further support the expansion of our investment capabilities," Grohowski said. "Sinead's prior roles at some of the largest and most well-respected global asset management firms make her a valuable addition to the Wealth Management team as we look to support our Active Wealth framework."

Sinead received a Bachelor of Business Studies (B.B.S.) degree from Dublin City University, Ireland and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Finance from London Business School. She was honored as one of the Irish America Wall Street 50 in 2018 and 2019, which recognizes the contributions of Irish American and Irish-born leaders in the financial industry.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

