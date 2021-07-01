BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sinead Colton Grant as Global Head of BNY Mellon Investor Solutions

Investor Solutions builds upon BNY Mellon's nearly 50 years of experience as an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO), and as the fourth-largest institutional asset manager, 1 helping to provide institutions with asset allocation, manager selection and account servicing.

The team of nearly 70 professionals provides investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and analytical and infrastructure services to support client operating and governance requirements—including to Endowments & Foundations, Retirement Plans, Family Offices and Registered Investment Advisors.

Sinead has over 25 years of financial industry experience – including a decade with BNY Mellon. She most recently served as Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. She led the Large Cap U.S. Equity, Equity Trading and Capital Markets Advisory groups. She also serves as head of Responsible Investing for Wealth Management and Digital Assets. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, she served as Head of Global Investment and Product Strategy for Mellon Investments. Before joining BNY Mellon, Sinead served as Managing Director of Investment Strategy for the Multi-Asset Client Solutions group at BlackRock and held notable positions at JP Morgan and Invesco.

"We are delighted to welcome Sinead to our Investor Solutions team. We look forward to drawing upon her deep multi-asset experience in serving our clients as their needs and markets continue to evolve," said Keating.

Sinead will succeed Jamie Lewin, who is returning home to the United Kingdom with his family. Sinead is based in New York and reports to Catherine Keating, CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Sinead received a Bachelor of Business Studies degree from Dublin City University, Ireland and a Master of Science degree in Finance from London Business School. She was honored as one

of the Irish America Wall Street 50 in 2018 and 2019, which recognizes the contributions of Irish American and Irish-born leaders in the financial industry.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

