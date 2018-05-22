BNY Mellon's Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management

"Our relationship with Dakota underscores our focus on serving growth-minded, professionally-managed RIA firms," said Benjamin Harrison, managing director and head of new business development, BNY Mellon's Pershing Advisor Solutions. "Our comprehensive and unique set of capabilities allows us to bring strategic value to firms like Dakota and provide them with long-term value as their businesses evolve and grow. To that end, we are thrilled to count an industry leader and a visionary such as Peter among our clients and very much look forward to being an integral part of Dakota's success."

Commenting on the relationship, Peter Raimondi, founder, CEO and chief investment officer, Dakota Wealth Management, said, "Pershing proved to be an indispensable part of our transition process. Their high touch approach, along with their deep expertise in supporting large RIA firms, helped us achieve a seamless transition. Given Dakota's vision of serving high-net-worth clients with complex needs, we see a significant potential to work with Pershing in new and expanded ways as our new firm hits the ground running."

Dakota, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL., currently manages $600 million in client assets. The average size of RIA firm on the Pershing platform is over $800 million.

For more information on Pershing Advisor Solutions, please visit: https://www.pershing.com/who-we-serve/registered-investment-advisors.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing Advisor Solutions

BNY Mellon's Pershing Advisor Solutions is a leading provider of business management, execution and financing and custody solutions serving professionally managed, growth-oriented advisory, wealth management and institutional providers serving clients with complex financial lives. Pershing Advisor solutions is a true business-to-business provider offering cutting-edge solutions - from private banking to alternative investments to global capabilities- to help clients to run their business more efficiently and service clients more effectively. Pershing Advisor Solutions LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon). To learn more, visit us online or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

About Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management is an independent investment management firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens and founded by RIA industry veteran Peter Raimondi, Dakota focuses on crafting highly personalized and tailor-made investment strategies at a time when the financial industry has resorted to passive investing and computer-generated allocation models. Dakota's team draws from a deep well of experience to provide clients with a comprehensive wealth management experience based on independent research and a rigorous analytical framework. For more information, visit www.dakotawm.com.

Contact:

Paul Patella

1-201-413-3609

paul.patella@pershing.com

