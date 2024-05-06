BNY Mellon's Pershing Announces the Agenda for INSITE 2024

This year's annual financial advisory conference will take place in Nashville and feature a keynote from four-time Grammy Award-winner Keith Urban

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE:BK), the global financial services company, has released the lineup for Pershing's INSITE 2024, hosted at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, June 4-6. This year's theme is "Next Level," with a focus on how investment firms and advisors can harness technology, data and other innovations to deliver next-level solutions for their clients.

INSITE 2024 highlights include:

Keynotes by global superstar Keith Urban and author and entrepreneur Fawn Weaver , Founder and CEO, Uncle Nearest, Inc.

and author and entrepreneur , Founder and CEO, Uncle Nearest, Inc. The unveiling of enhancements to both Pershing X's Wove advisory platform and the NetX360®+ custody platform

An interview moderated by Bloomberg's Carol Massar with Hanneke Smits , Global Head, BNY Mellon Investment Management, and Jenny Johnson , President & CEO, Franklin Templeton , about the rapidly changing global financial market

with , Global Head, BNY Mellon Investment Management, and , President & CEO, , about the rapidly changing global financial market A closing night event with live performances at Nashville's legendary Grand Ole Opry , where Elvis Presley , Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton have graced the stage

"It's a special milestone year for BNY Mellon, which is celebrating its 240th anniversary, and INSITE 2024 will showcase the many ways we are focused on doing more and being more for our clients today and into the future," said Jim Crowley, Global Head, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "We launched our Wove advisory platform at last year's conference and I'm excited to debut new features to the platform that will help us deliver on our promise to power the future of wealth management."

For more information about INSITE 2024—from speaker bios to the full agenda—visit the INSITE website. And join the conversation on social media by following @Pershing on LinkedIn and Twitter, and use the #realinsite hashtag.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we help over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of March 31, 2024, we oversee $48.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon's Pershing (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a leading provider of clearing and custody, trading and settlement, advisory and investment solutions, data insights, business consulting and other services to wealth management and institutional firms looking to grow their businesses. For more information, go to pershing.com.

