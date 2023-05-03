BNY Mellon's Pershing Announces the Lineup for INSITE 2023

This year marks the 25th anniversary for the annual financial advisory conference and includes a keynote with NBA legend Magic Johnson

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing has announced the agenda for INSITE 2023, which will be held June 6-8 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida. The innovation-focused theme is "Go Beyond" and highlights include keynotes with Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, and Rent the Runway Co-Founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman, as well as fireside chats with BNY Mellon President and CEO Robin Vince and Jay Clayton, former Chair of the SEC and Non-Executive Chair, Apollo Global Management.

BNY Mellon | Pershing INSITE 2023

BNY Mellon's Pershing X President Ainslie Simmonds will help kick off the conference with updates for Pershing X. The start-up business unit at BNY Mellon is working to revolutionize the wealth management industry with a pioneering advisory platform that will connect an investor's financial picture into one data-driven system.

"I'm thrilled to be at INSITE this year to officially unveil the platform, including new tech, data and investment features," said Simmonds. "We launched Pershing X with the goal of simplifying how financial advisors work with their clients and in a short time we've scaled the platform by listening to and acting on feedback from our clients."

Dozens of panels and breakaway sessions are on the agenda including:

Precision Direct Indexing: The Nexus of Precision & Performance by BNY Mellon Investment Management

Women Leading the Way in Alternatives

Tech Forward: Is Your Firm Ready to Leverage Emerging Tools?

"We have big announcements planned, so it's fitting this is our 25th anniversary year," said Jim Crowley, CEO, BNY Mellon | Pershing. "Our business focus for 2023 is to simplify and scale our operations while elevating the client experience—and you'll see it on full display at INSITE 2023."

For more information about INSITE 2023—from speaker bios to the full agenda—visit insite.bnymellon.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Pershing on LinkedIn and Twitter and use the #realinsite hashtag.

Media Contact

Liz Ozaist

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 347-528-3559

ABOUT BNY MELLON'S PERSHING

BNY Mellon's Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. We are uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation.

Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to us trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle- and back- office support, data insights and business consulting.

Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client.

Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing has over $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Pershing X, Inc. and Lockwood Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Pershing.

SOURCE Pershing, LLC