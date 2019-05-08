BNY Mellon's Pershing appoints James ('Jim') T. Crowley Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Dolly is appointed Chairman of Pershing Group LLC as part of leadership transition

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has appointed James ('Jim') T. Crowley as Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon's Pershing ('Pershing'), effective July 1, 2019. Mr. Crowley, currently Pershing's Chief Operating Officer, will report to Todd Gibbons, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Clearing, Markets and Client Management. He will join BNY Mellon's Executive Committee.

During his career at Pershing, Crowley has worked in various operating areas, including a role on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before leading marketing and business development. Subsequently, he moved into relationship management, taking on increasingly senior roles while building the firm's relationship management team. Prior to his current role as Chief Operating Officer, Crowley served as Pershing's Chief Relationship Officer, working side-by-side with clients to help them build sustainable and profitable businesses, serve their clients more effectively and deliver an exceptional end-to-end experience.

"A Pershing veteran of more than 35 years, Jim brings to the role unrivalled knowledge of our clients, systems and operations. This is an exciting time for Pershing as the company continues its investment to accelerate growth in the wealth management and financial advisory industry," said Mr. Gibbons.

Crowley succeeds Lisa Dolly, who will serve as Chairman of Pershing through year end. In this capacity, she will act as an advisor to Crowley, assist in onboarding significant new business, and will continue to work with many of Pershing's most significant client relationships. Dolly will continue to represent Pershing and BNY Mellon within the financial services industry throughout this period.

"We respect Lisa's desire do something different after over 30 years at one firm, and we are grateful to her for her leadership and many contributions. Lisa and Jim have worked closely together for several years in both running the firm and in setting the strategic direction. Given this history and partnership, our clients can expect a seamless transition between now and the end of the year," said Mr. Gibbons.

*****

ABOUT BNY MELLON'S PERSHING

BNY Mellon's Pershing and its affiliates provide advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and '40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers with a broad suite of global financial business solutions. Many of the world's most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody, investment and retirement solutions, technology, enterprise data management, trading services, prime brokerage and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing approximately 7 million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pershing.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan

+1 212 635 1374

jennifer.h.sullivan@bnymellon.com



Analysts

Magda Palczynska

+1 212 635 8529

magda.palczynska@bnymellon.com

