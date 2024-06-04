BNY Mellon's Pershing Launches a New Suite of Products on its Wove Platform

The added features include the wealth management platform's first tool designed for investors and a cloud-based tool created for C-suite financial executives to better manage enterprise data

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK), the global financial services company, announced today new enhancements to Pershing X's Wove platform, which is designed to help registered investment advisors, broker-dealers and wealth management firms connect an investor's full financial picture in one place.

The new Wove offerings include:

Wove Investor , a one-stop client portal that enables investors to view account info across multiple custodians, and use self-service features to quickly complete simple tasks on their own, such as check balances across all investment accounts, on a single interface. Added capabilities are slated to roll out later this year, including the ability to transfer money and make deposits, as well as collaborate with advisors through screenshare and co-browsing features

, a one-stop client portal that enables investors to view account info across multiple custodians, and use self-service features to quickly complete simple tasks on their own, such as check balances across all investment accounts, on a single interface. Added capabilities are slated to roll out later this year, including the ability to transfer money and make deposits, as well as collaborate with advisors through screenshare and co-browsing features Wove Data , a cloud-data platform designed for C-Suite financial professionals at wealth management firms to manage large, multi-custody data sets and gain deeper insights into how their advisor teams, operations and investment products are performing across their enterprises

, a cloud-data platform designed for C-Suite financial professionals at wealth management firms to manage large, multi-custody data sets and gain deeper insights into how their advisor teams, operations and investment products are performing across their enterprises Portfolio Solutions, a set of new time-saving enhancements to the platform that will help advisors toggle more efficiently and quickly from researching investment products to aligning them to a client's risk objectives and adding them to a portfolio

"When we launched Wove exactly one year ago we said we wouldn't stop innovating until it became the most connected advisory platform in the market, and today, we're delivering on that promise," said Ainslie Simmonds, Pershing X President and Pershing Global Head of Strategy. "Advisors asked us to create a simple, interconnected portal for their clients, so we built Wove Investor, while Wove Data enables larger firms to turn vast amounts of data into actionable business intelligence. These new products are helping us fulfill on our mission to change the future of wealth management."

