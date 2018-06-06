BNY Mellon's Pershing Says Technology Solutions Must Deliver the Best Client Experience Across the Wealth Management Landscape

"Popular everyday consumer technologies have raised investors' expectations for the types of experiences delivered by financial professionals," said Nagappan. "Regardless of their clients' age demographic, wealth management firms need to transform their businesses to provide flexible and efficient offerings that deliver an experience to meet these higher client expectations."

To meet these challenges, Pershing outlines four key areas where it is developing technology to help firms succeed:

APIs and Components Deliver Flexible Integration and a Seamless Client Experience

One challenge in delivering a seamless experience is that no two clients or advisors have the same set of expectations. Some prefer to control the client experience, while others prefer to integrate proprietary solutions or multiple third party solutions, to deliver a unique experience.

In response to this, Pershing continues to improve upon its industry-leading suite of integration capabilities, having completed over 300 vendor integrations across NetXServices® to date. Since launching its application programming interface (API) store three years ago, Pershing has expanded the number of APIs available in the store, has over 90 clients and third-party providers accessing the store, and currently supports more than 60 million API messages each month.

To take its capabilities to the next level, Pershing is now launching the next generation of integration services by adding "componentization" through NetXServices.

Designed to decrease time to market, components make it easy for clients to leverage customized Pershing technology by providing both the API and the corresponding user interface needed to create a great experience. The components are ready-to-use and come packaged with Pershing connectivity, rules and workflow information for a simple and rapid setup. These fully functioning, reusable software packages can be embedded, or directly "plugged in," to front-end advisor and investor portals, and are customizable to suit a firm's user experience.

Delivering an Integrated Wealth Experience with the Development of NetX360® Wealth

Today's wealth management firms are challenged with how to transform into digitally enabled businesses and demonstrate value. They need flexible technology that offers choice and connected experiences.

To address this challenge, Pershing is strengthening its foundational technologies to improve operating efficiency, as well as developing the next generation of NetX360, called NetX360® Wealth.

This new platform will offer a unified experience for brokerage, bank custody and advisory businesses—one that covers the full value chain from prospecting, to client onboarding, to investment management. NetX360 Wealth will offer a fully redesigned user experience and include many foundational enhancements important to Pershing's clients, such as client onboarding, asset management, aggregated holdings, client- and household-centric views, consistent asset classification, as well as deep integration of Pershing's in-house solutions, such as Managed Investments. The offering will also be fully adaptive across all formats—whether on desktop, tablet or mobile—and will aggregate the full spectrum of Pershing in-house, as well as third-party, solutions and services.

AI and Emerging Technologies Enabling Greater Collaboration and Co-Creation

The financial services industry continues to change. Professionals are being challenged to leverage technology and show new ways they can offer distinct value and become life planners for their clients.

To help financial professionals better collaborate and co-create investment plans for investors, Pershing is leveraging the power of its consolidated data set to unlock insights and inform future cross-sell opportunities and investor needs. Pershing's Predictive Insights solution, which is amplified by its Albridge data, will provide greater transparency into trends related to client behavior, potential client attrition, life event goals and "money-in-motion."

When it comes to other emerging technology, Pershing is exploring test cases with conversational user interfaces (UI) and "flash briefings" leveraging the power of various digital assistants, behavioral analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and robotic tools to help industry professionals make more informed decisions.

Enabling Collaborative Investor and Advisor Experiences

To drive investor and advisor collaboration, Pershing has launched enhanced tools on its investor-facing portal, NetXInvestor®, which serves as a branded digital hub that connects the advisor and investor in order to facilitate better collaboration to help reach investment goals. The platform allows advisors and investors to work together on account opening, wealth planning, asset allocation, and creating digital portfolios based on investor goals or life events.

To elevate the advisor and investor experience and help ensure advisors have the tools they need to structure more effective conversations with investors—from proposing new investment strategies to reviewing how those strategies are performing—Pershing and BNY Mellon's Albridge have recently launched new solutions, including Pershing's strategic proposal tool and its enhanced wealth reporting solution.

For more information on Pershing's technology, please visit www.pershing.com.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon's Pershing and its affiliates provide advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and '40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers with a broad suite of global financial business solutions. Many of the world's most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody, investment and retirement solutions, technology, enterprise data management, trading services, prime brokerage and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of 23 offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing approximately 7 million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pershing.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Sanuber Grohe

+1 201 413 2247

sanuberbilguvar.grohe@pershing.com

