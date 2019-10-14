BNY Mellon's Pershing Unveils New, Centralized Portal for Investment Managers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing") today unveiled its new manager gateway, a consolidated digital solution that features a centralized portal, delivering simplified account access and a seamless model delivery process.

A successor to the Manager Workstation, Pershing's Manager Gateway helps asset managers act on service requests and orders with ease, reduces duplicative efforts and automatically collects and processes information on behalf of their clients.

Manager Gateway features a new, intuitive user interface, and includes: 1) an enhanced workstation application that streamlines day-to-day processes for investment managers, and 2) a workflow tool that allows model providers to efficiently create, manage and deliver models to investment professionals.

"Demand for model portfolios continues to rise, as advisors increasingly look to scale their business and focus on delivering added value to clients," said Sarah Chain, director of global strategy and product management at Pershing. "Manager Gateway will make it easier and more seamless for investment managers to build, manage and deliver models so they can better meet the evolving needs of advisors."

Enhanced workstation

Available to all investment managers on Pershing's managed accounts platform, Manager Gateway uses a single ID for easy access to all accounts, account details, billing, corporate actions, transactions and on-demand performance reports. It also eliminates the need for comingled manager codes, delivering better efficiencies to active sleeve managers via a single portal access.

Manager Gateway has a completely redesigned user interface, which includes new features such as type-ahead, expanded search, and on-demand access to reports.

Additionally, managers can customize their view using new context search criteria based on firm, style, investment professional and/or account.

Model workflow functionality

Manager Gateway's new model workflow functionality automates the historically manual process of delivering models. It supports customizable configurations and workflows by discretionary manager, decreasing the need for investment managers to create and maintain multiple versions of the same model.

"One of the primary pain points for investment managers is the time they spend replicating models for different clients. Manager Gateway simplifies the client service experience so that model providers only need to enter models once before they're automatically routed to investment professionals," continued Chain.

As new models are added or updated, discretionary managers receive alerts and can set up manual or automatic approvals, eliminating an extra step for investment professionals. Configurations to adjust cash allocations are also available.

Full Access by End of Q2 2020

Approximately 400 asset managers who deliver advisory investment solutions to Pershing clients are expected to have access to Manager Gateway enhanced workstation by the end of Q4 2019. A phased migration to the new model workflow functionality will begin in Q4 2019, with completion also expected by midyear 2020.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon's Pershing and its affiliates provide advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and '40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers with a broad suite of global financial business solutions. Many of the world's most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody, investment and retirement solutions, technology, enterprise data management, trading services, prime brokerage, managed account technology and operations and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing more than seven million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Professionally advised managed accounts are offered through its affiliate, Lockwood Advisors, Inc., which is an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pershing.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

