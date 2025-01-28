Bo Belmont and Belwood Investments Offering Support in Fire Relief and Property Update

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Music mogul Kanye West's former Malibu mansion, now owned by Belwood Investments was spared during the tragic Pacific Palisades and Malibu wildfires. The Belwood Investments family is mindful of how devastating the recent fires have been on the community and is doing its part to help.

The home, located at 24844 Malibu Road, is directly in the evacuation zone and the company is happy to report that their work crews were safely evacuated.

Belwood Investments crew doing some demolition and clean up on Kanye West's former Malibu Home Belwood Investments crew working on the Grand Staircase of Kanye West's former Malibu Home

"The safety of our crew, residents, and all personnel are of the utmost importance and priority number one for us," said CEO Bo Belmont, "We truly care about the communities in which we do business and all communities in this great city of angels."

To assist the communities who have suffered such an incredible loss, Belwood Investments is donating furniture and other home goods. Information and details regarding the donation effort are available on the company's social media.

The Malibu home was previously owned by Kanye West and Belwood Investments purchased the property in September 2024. It was in the midst of a major renovation when the fires struck, and moderate work has now resumed. The company will provide updates in the coming weeks and months as to when the entire restoration will be complete.

Belwood Investments is becoming a recognized name in fractional luxury real estate investments. Founder & CEO, Bo Belmont has carved a niche in the market by connecting high-end real estate opportunities with everyday individual investors. Exceptional real estate investment opportunities are now within reach for the average investor.

Everyday investors have a chance to acquire fractional ownership in premium properties via a user-friendly mobile app. Opportunities start as low as $1,000, and each ownership share is backed by a Deed of Trust, ensuring that participants' contributions are directly connected to the property.

Established in 2018, Belwood has rapidly evolved from its humble beginnings in Folsom, CA. Two years ago, the company opened an office in Huntington Beach, CA, and has recently relocated to a larger office in Newport Beach to facilitate further expansion. This strategic move positions Belwood to continue exploring new real estate investments while enhancing the offerings available to its investors.

Belwood Investments is continuously seeking out and cultivating exceptional opportunities that offer significant investment potential. With a focus on quality, community, and innovation, Belwood aims to redefine how everyday individuals can participate in the luxury real estate market.

