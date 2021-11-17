Bo Jackson, Promise Nutraceuticals Launch Hero Brand CBD

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent "Bo" Jackson, Co-Chairman of Promise Nutraceuticals announced the launch of their line of Hero Brand CBD products.

"Over the past few years, we have been approached by several CBD companies that were seeking my endorsement. As we began to research this industry, we learned that there was a lot of scientific data that supported the use of CBD and hemp-derived products. We also discovered there were a lot of products on the market that were misleading and consumers were confused."

Introducing Promise Drops CBD

Jackson, and long-time business partners Danny Heffernan and Ken Krieg, then decided to put together a team of professionals that were experts in this space. "One of our primary goals was to ensure the removal of all THC during the refinement process" Krieg explained, and "create products that were innovative, safe and effective. We also wanted to take an active role in educating the consumer. In 2020 we partnered with LaurelCrest , an industry leader in Hemp and CBD products."

"I am looking forward to working with this amazing team," added Michael Bernstein, CEO of LaurelCrest. "My family and I started LaurelCrest to create a superior supply chain and to provide safe, effective, data driven technology into the marketplace. In the Hero brand we see the embodiment of our work; effective and affordable benefits for those who need it most."

After two years of research and development, Promise Nutraceuticals is proud to introduce their Topical Trauma Oil and Water-Soluble Drops , the first in a line of Hero Brand CBD products. Heffernan added, "We chose 'Hero' as our brand name to honor our Military, First Responders, Healthcare Workers and hard -working Mom's and Dad's whose dedication and commitment to excellence mirror that of our Company and the innovative products we have developed."

Jackson went on to say, "Promise Nutraceuticals is not about numbers on a balance sheet. We are a cause driven Company. Just like the Hero's we honor; we are dedicated to improving lives and helping others."

To learn more about Promise Nutraceuticals and the Hero Brand, visit www.promisedrops.com .

Media contact:

Danny Heffernan

[email protected]

567-277-1488

SOURCE Promise Nutraceuticals