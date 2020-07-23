Bo Parfet Joins Advisory Board of Adventure Scientists

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bo Parfet, Founder and CEO of Denali Ventures Philanthropy, has been invited to join the advisory board of Adventure Scientists, a non-profit organization that gathers data from the outdoor adventure community and uses it to address global environmental and health challenges.

Since 2011, Adventure Scientists has focused on inviting and encouraging thousands of explorers around the world to collect information from the more remote areas of the planet, especially locations where standard data is difficult to acquire. Scientific samples have been gathered in all sorts of paces, from the tops of mountains to the depths of oceans.

Adventure Scientists staff then makes this data available to other scientists and researchers, all with the goal of being able to help address critical challenges to the environment and human health.

"It's an honor and privilege to serve this great organization," said Bo Parfet. "Adventure Scientists is at the cutting edge of helping humanity develop a healthier relationship with the earth and the miracles it provides us,"

Parfet joins a variety of other successful individuals on the organization's advisory board, many of whom have achieved notable accomplishments in the areas of finance, technology, science, entrepreneurship, education and more. Parfet brings a diverse background and a strong focus on what he calls "impact investments."

In his role as CEO of Denali Ventures Philanthropy, Parfet regularly looks for companies to support and invest in, especially those with missions centered on social change and conscientiousness. This effort also includes connecting "impact entrepreneurs" who have great ideas with individuals, institutions, and other organizations that can help turn their innovative ideas into reality.

Parfet hopes to change, enhance and improve the world's problems by investing in innovative ways and contributing to wider movements in line with his deeply held personal ideals.

Parfet has expressed interest in engaging with various boards and organizations that can help him and his organization continue their efforts to focus on social consciousness and advocate for transformative change. He refers to his company as a hybrid entrepreneurial and social venture.

He also continues to be active in outdoor pursuits. He is a member of the Explorers Club, and partnered with this organization to create the Seven Summits Awards, which provide grants to students interested in health care research fields. He also connected the Explorers Club with Northwest University's Kellogg School of Management to develop a program where explorers were invited to campus to share their experiences.

About Bo Parfet

Bo Parfet is the founder and CEO of Denali Ventures Philanthropy, an investment organization that fuses his family's love of business with their desire to drive positive global change. The organization works with entrepreneurs and venture capitalists committed to creating social change.

Bo is also one of about 80 people (at that time) in the U.S. to have successfully climbed each of the Seven Summits. This adventure was documented in his books, "Die Trying: One Man's Quest to Conquer the Seven Summits" and "They Lived to Tell the Tale: True Stories of Mountain Adventure from the Legendary Explorers Club."

To learn more about Bo Parfet visit www.boparfet.com/ . To learn more about Adventure Scientists visit www.adventurescientists.org/

