B&O Railroad Museum Officially Designated a National Network to Freedom Underground Railroad Site

"We are deeply honored to receive this designation from the National Park Service and for our site to be officially accepted as part of the National Network to Freedom Sites, it is a responsibility we take seriously," said Kris Hoellen, Executive Director the B&O Railroad Museum. "We plan to launch a permanent exhibit with funding generously provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities in the Spring 0f 2022 sharing the stories of these freedom seekers, giving voice to their struggle and ingenuity."

The Museum's exhibit will share the stories of the freedom seekers' ingenuity as well as the role the physical railroad played in the Underground Railroad examining in particular the actions of the B&O Railroad. This will be a permanent exhibit at the Museum, and one of the only in the country to explore the role of the physical railroad.

The NEH grant affords the Museum the opportunity to continue its research as the Museum believes there may be more than eight freedom seekers who traveled through Mt. Clare, and to interpret its site and the stories of the brave freedom seekers whose lives intersected with the B&O Railroad.

