Boan Biotech to Present the Pre-clinical Data of Its Proprietary CD3+ T-cell Engager Platform and CEA/CD3 Bispecific Antibody at World Bispecific Summit

Sept. 25, 2021, BOSTON /PRNewswire/ -- Boan Biotech, a subsidiary of Luye Pharma Group, will orally present the pre-clinical data of its proprietary CD3+ T-cell engager platform and CEA/CD3 bispecific antibody at World Bispecific Summit 2021.

The annual World Bispecific Summit aiming to promote the development of bispecific antibody therapies will take place for the 12th time this year. It has become a prestigious platform in the industry for academic exchanges. The upcoming event will take place online from September 29 to October 1, 2021 Eastern Standard Time.

Details of the oral presentation by Boan Biotech are as follows:

Title: Optimization of CD3+ T-cell Engager to Improve Safety Profile

Session: T-cell Based Approaches for Oncology Therapeutics

Time: October 1, 2021

Background

CD3+ T-cell engagers are a group of the most promising bispecific antibodies for the treatment of cancers. But they face major challenges including the dose-limiting, life threatening cytokine release syndrome (CRS) toxicity, suboptimal potency, and the on-target off-tumor toxicity. To overcome those challenges, Boan Biotech developed an optimized platform for CD3+ bispecific T-cell engagers with a unique combination of high potency, reduced cytokine release and tumor-targeting selectivity.

The CEA/ CD3 bispecific antibody BA1202 is the first clinical candidate developed on the leading bispecific T-cell Engager platform. The pre-clinical research data of BA1202 showed a high potency in killing cancer cells, significantly reduced cytokine release, and superior efficacy.

In addition to BA1202, multiple bispecific antibody candidates with similar optimized format and the reduced CD3 affinity have been validated both in vitro and in vivo to have a similar advantage against different solid tumor targets. Boan Biotech plans to speed up the effort to take these bispecific T-cell engagers as investigational drugs to clinical trials, to address the huge unmet needs in treating patients with late-stage cancers.

About Boan Biotech

As a subsidiary of Luye Pharma Group, Boan Biotech is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that specializes in therapeutic antibody development, manufacturing and commercialization with a focus on oncology, immunology, pain, and endocrine diseases. Boan Biotech's antibody discovery work is based on three technology platforms: Human Antibody Transgenic Mouse and Phage Display Technology Platform, Bispecific T-cell Engager Technology Platform and ADC Technology Platform. The company has developed more than 10 innovative antibody product candidates with international intellectual property protection, and 8 biosimilar product candidates, one of which – Boyounuo (Bevacizumab Injection) – has been launched in China.

Boan Biotech has expertise in the full industry chain: antibody generation, lead optimization, cell line development, process development, technology transfer, pilot and commercial scale production. The company is also actively exploring other cutting-edge technologies. Its cell therapy products use non-viral vectors for CAR-T for late stage solid tumors. In addition, Boan Biotech is exploring novel off-the-shelf CAR-T and regulatable CAR-T, to develop safer, effective and affordable products for patients. Outside of China, Boan Biotech also pursues biopharmaceutical products development in the US and EU markets.

SOURCE Luye Pharma Group